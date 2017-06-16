WASHINGTON (AP) " The game will go on.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game, which dates to 1909 and is a summertime tradition on Capitol Hill, will be played Thursday despite Wednesday's shooting at the GOP squad's practice in Alexandria, Virginia that left several wounded.

It's an annual tradition in which aging former Little Leaguers don their spikes and dust off their gloves in a game played for bragging rights and to benefit several charities. It's also a somewhat rare example of bipartisanship in an increasingly polarized Washington.

House Speaker Paul Ryan assured lawmakers assembled at a members' briefing that the game will be played as scheduled, prompting a standing ovation.