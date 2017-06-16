Investigators say a homemade bomb was used in a deadly explosion at a Chinese kindergarten and the suspect is among the dead.

Eight people were killed in the blast near the kindergarten in eastern China and 65 injured.

Many parents were picking up their children near the entrance of the kindergarten in Xuzhou, in the coastal province of Jiangsu, when the explosion happened.

Two people died on the spot and six more died of their injuries in hospital.

The kindergarten was still in session when the explosion happened so no pupils and teachers were among those injured, the Xuzhou city government said.

Pictures circulating on Chinese social media showed about a dozen women and children lying on the ground in what appeared to be the immediate aftermath of the blast.