MURRAY, Ky. (AP) " Four Kentucky National Guardsmen have been charged with sexual assault.

Kentucky State Police announced the arrests Wednesday in a news release. They say the assault was reported on June 3. Police said the victim was given alcohol and then sexually assaulted.

In a separate news release, Kentucky Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Stephen Hogan called sexual assault a "reprehensible act" and said the guard will support the victim.

Police said 25-year-old Anthony R. Tubolino of Auburn was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; 19-year-old Tyler A. Hart of Bowling Green was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy; and 21-year-old Austin L. Dennis and 22-year-old Jacob F. Ruth, both of Munfordville, were charged with second-degree sodomy.

The soldiers couldn't be reached for comment.