NEW YORK (AP) " A spokeswoman for a New Jersey city where the Kushner Cos. is a major real estate developer says the firm has withdrawn its request for a 30-year tax break for one of its buildings.

Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill says the company owned by the family of Jared Kushner sent a letter about a week ago withdrawing a request for a break on city taxes for its planned One Journal Square building. The mayor recently came out against the break.

It is the latest setback for the Kushner real estate company in a city where it has several projects.

The shared office space company WeWork recently pulled out as anchor tenant of One Journal Square. That has reportedly put in doubt a state tax break that was tied to WeWork.