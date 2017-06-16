WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on charges filed against Turkish security agents in Washington, D.C. (all times EDT):

6:35 p.m.

A U.S. official says police in Washington will announce charges against 12 Turkish security agents related to violence that happened when Turkey's president visited last month.

The official says seven will be charged with felonies. D.C. police will announce charges against five for misdemeanors.

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter ahead of Thursday's announcement and demanded anonymity.

Washington's mayor and police chief have scheduled a news conference to provide an update on arrests.

3:10 p.m.

Police say two men have been arrested for their role in a violent altercation outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during a visit to Washington by Turkey's president last month.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a brief statement that Sinan Narin had been arrested in Virginia on an aggravated assault charge.

It said Eyup Yildirim had been arrested in New Jersey on charges of assault with significant bodily injury and aggravated assault.

The department released no further details about the suspects but said additional information would be available Wednesday.

U.S. officials had strongly criticized the Turkish government after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security forces pushed past police and violently broke up a protest outside the residence on May 16.