PHOENIX (AP) " The Latest on the Southern Baptist Convention meeting (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The Southern Baptist Convention formally condemned the political movement known as the "alt-right" during a national meeting in Phoenix.

The denomination initially refused to take up a resolution repudiating the movement that emerged dramatically during the U.S. presidential election and mixes racism, nationalism and populism.

Pressure built on Southern Baptists to make some statement against the movement. They did so Wednesday after emotional appeals from attendees.

The resolution decries every form of racism, including what the denomination called "alt-right white supremacy" as antithetical to the Gospel.

The Southern Baptist Convention was formed in the 19th century in defense of slaveholders. It has been working to overcome its history.