BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Argentina's Clarin newspaper says that its longtime publisher Ernestina Herrera de Noble has died at age 92.

Herrera de Noble led Argentina's widest-circulation newspaper for nearly 50 years and helped build one of Latin America's largest media conglomerates.

Grupo Clarin says died Wednesday and that her health had been deteriorating over the past three weeks. No other details have been provided.

The media group owns dozens of cable systems, radio stations and TV channels in addition to its flagship daily newspaper.

Clarin and former President Cristina Fernandez became bitter opponents during her 2007-2015 administration.