VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) " Canada's Transportation Safety Board says the capsizing of a whale-watching boat that killed five British nationals and one Australian was caused by a rogue wave higher than the boat.

The board says in a report released Wednesday that 24 passengers and three crew were aboard the Leviathan II when a deckhand heard a noise and saw a large breaking wave on Oct. 25, 2015.

The captain attempted to turn the 20-meter (65-feet) boat to minimize the wave's impact, but TSB investigator Clinton Rebeiro says it struck before his actions could be effective.

The boat capsized about 9 miles (14 kilometers) off Tofino, a popular destination for whale watchers at the very tip of a peninsula some 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Victoria, the capital of British Columbia.