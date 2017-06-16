JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) " A co-defendant told investigators a Pennsylvania man arrested last year near the Holland Tunnel with a cache of weapons on his way into New York City for an alleged drug rescue operation is "a menace to society."

Dean Smith's audio statement was played at a court hearing in New Jersey on Wednesday. A judge is considering whether to allow the statement if the case goes to trial.

Smith, John Cramsey and a third person were arrested last summer outside the Holland Tunnel.

Smith told investigators he considered Cramsey "a danger to himself and others."

Advertisement

Cramsey says he was going to rescue a teen from a drug den and the guns were legally registered in Pennsylvania, where he owns a gun range. Cramsey's own daughter died of a drug overdose last year.