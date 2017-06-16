WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on Trump and reaction to the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):

11:52 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling for unity after a shooting that injured a top House Republican leader.

Trump says in a televised statement from the White House that while the political parties may have their differences, it's worth remembering that everyone who serves in Washington is here because they love the United States.

Trump says everyone can agree that we are "blessed to be Americans" and that we are strongest when "we work together for the common good."

Trump says the wounded congressman, Republican Steve Scalise of Louisiana, is in stable condition.

_____

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries.

Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded. Trump said Scalise "was badly wounded and is now in stable condition."

Trump praised the "heroic actions" of the Capital Police at the scene.

____

11:43 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he has spoken to Rep. Steve Scalise's wife, Jennifer, to offer his support to the family.

Trump calls Scalise, the House majority whip, a very good friend and says he is a fighter and a patriot.

Trump offers his own prayers to the Scalise family, and says the entire world is also praying for them.

____

11:18 a.m.

President Donald Trump will make a statement from the White House on Wednesday about the shooting of a top House Republican.

The White House said Trump will speak from the Diplomatic Room at 11:30 a.m.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded.

The White House said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were both notified of the shooting in Alexandria. The president has spoken to Scalise's wife and chief of staff, as well as House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the chief of the Capitol Police.