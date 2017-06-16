PRAGUE (AP) " Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka says his country is taking legal action against a new European Union directive on holding weapons.

Sobotka says his government agreed on the move on Wednesday because it considered the directive, approved as a reaction to a recent wave of terrorism, too restrictive.

The government is set to file the complaint at the European Court of Justice by Aug 17.

The EU directive bans some kinds of semiautomatic weapons that are popular among the 300,000 holders of a gun license in the Czech Republic, a country of 10 million.

The move likely adds to the tension between the traditionally euroskeptic country and the bloc as the Czech Republic is facing legal action from the EU for failing to respect its commitment to take in refugees.