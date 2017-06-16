THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) " Global religious leaders have contributed to an online appeal calling on people to make friends with followers of different faiths in the hope that it will foster mutual understanding and ease tensions around the world.

Leaders from Christian, Muslim, Jewish and other faiths, including the Pope and Dalai Lama, contributed videos to the appeal that was posted online Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, Muslim cleric Ayatollah Sayyid Fadhel Al-Milani says, "Our advice is to make friends to followers of all religions," while Pope Francis and Rabbi Abraham Skorka say that their religious experiences have been enriched by friends from other faiths.

The Dalai Lama says in a video that "we can exchange deeper level of experience" through personal contacts and friendships."