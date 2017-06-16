Somalia's security forces yesterday ended a night-long siege by al-Shabaab Islamic extremists at a popular Mogadishu restaurant.

Survivors were led by soldiers from the Pizza House restaurant building. The injured were taken by ambulances.

Soldiers used guns mounted on the backs of vehicles to neutralise the militants.

Survivors recounted harrowing stories of hiding under tables, as armed attackers continued firing in the restaurant and hunted for patrons. Attackers moved from room to room, looking for people, said a survivor.

"I never thought I would have the chance to see the sun again. They were killing people on sight," said Saida Hussein, a university student who survived the attack by hiding behind a large table.

The attack started when a suicide bomber rammed a car into the building next door and militants stormed the restaurant.