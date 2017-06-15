NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) " An official says two people have died after the collapse of a condemned building in a low-income area of Kenya's capital.

The deputy director of the National Disaster Management Unit, Pius Mwachi, says a woman who had been pulled from the rubble died from her injuries at a hospital. On Tuesday, rescuers pulled the body of a child from the rubble. The building collapsed late Monday.

Mwachi says the woman who died is the mother of the dead child and two other children who were rescued alive.

Mwachi says one man is still believed to be trapped in the rubble.

Advertisement

Building collapses are common in Nairobi, where 4 million people live in low-income areas or slums. Housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.