An Australian journalist has been shot in the neck in the Philippines.

The ABC's Adam Harvey was pictured on CNN speaking on a phone while others hold bandages to a neck wound.

Harvey, 43, is believed to have been grazed by a stray bullet on his neck inside Provincial Capitol Compound, Marawi, news.com.au reports.

The wound was minor and Harvey tweeted this afternoon that he was okay.

Thanks everyone - I'm okay. Bullet is still in my neck, but it missed everything important. pic.twitter.com/PBYfdrTTa6 — Adam Harvey (@adharves) June 15, 2017





Harvey, who is the ABC's Jakarta correspondent, was within the compound taking photos of evacuees.

It was considered to be a safe zone and he was wearing protective gear.

Less than 24 hours before he was shot Harvey had tweeted how he came across a killing on the drive out of Marawi, which is 830km south of the capital Manila.

"Brutal times in the Philippines," he said in the tweet.





Marawi is a city that has been hit by a series of violent incidents in recent weeks between a local gang aligned with the Islamic State and Philippines security forces.

As many as 1500 civilians are trapped in the Isis-held parts of Marawi.

The Philippines military confirmed that US troops were on the ground near Marawi City but are not involved in fighting the Islamist militants.

The military had previously said the US was providing technical assistance to end the occupation.