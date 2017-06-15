MEXICO CITY (AP) " Mexican authorities say a person has been killed and two injured in a fireworks explosion on the outskirts of the nation's capital.

A statement from the Mexico State government says a woman died when a clandestine powder cache blew up in the city of Chalco on Tuesday afternoon. A woman and a boy suffered minor injuries. Authorities are investigating.

The statement says a separate explosion ripped through five stalls at a fireworks market in Zumpango. Only material damage was reported.

Deadly fireworks explosions happen semi-regularly in Mexico, often in communities where the local economy depends in large part on the manufacture and sale of such materials.

Advertisement

In May, an errant firecracker set off a fireworks cache in the town of San Isidro, Puebla state. Eleven children and three adults died.