Three generations of one family are feared to have died in the devastating fire at a west London tower that has claimed at least 12 lives.

Teaching assistant Nadia Choucair, her husband, their three daughters and the children's grandmother are among the missing after the blaze that raged through Grenfell Tower in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

One of the girls called her best friend as flames and smoke choked the apartment building, the Mirror reports, telling her: "We're not going to make it. I love you."

× Sisters Mirna, Fatima and Zainnb are among the missing after the London fire. Photo / Supplied Sisters Mirna, Fatima and Zainnb are among the missing after the London fire. Photo / Supplied

Resident Hulya, 42, said: "It's just awful, absolutely devastating. One of the daughters rang her friend saying they weren't going to make it and that she loved her. She's about 13.

Advertisement

Nobody has been able to contact any of them since."

A family friend told the BBC they hadn't heard from their family members including three sisters - Mirna, Fatima and Zainnb.

Family and friends of up to 600 people that may have been trapped inside the tower block have been searching desperately for their loved ones after their homes turned into a blazing inferno.

Fire ripped through the 24-storey block early Wednesday morning killing at least 12 and injuring at least 74. Friends and family of those who lived there have flooded makeshift evacuation centres and social media with appeals for their loved ones.

Family of Jessica Urbano have been desperately pleading for information about the 12-year-old on social media. Aunt Sandra Ruiz said she phoned her mum at 1.29am and at 1.39am before the call cut out with no explanation.

× Jessica Urbano, 12, is among those missing. Photo / Supplied Jessica Urbano, 12, is among those missing. Photo / Supplied

"She was with a group of people in the fire escape, in the fire stairs, they live on the 20th floor and my sister-in-law was just coming back from work, as was my older niece," she said.

"Jessica called her to say this has happened and she was only a few minutes away."

Sandra said: "My brother and my sister-in-law have been trying to speak to the authorities but obviously they are concerned with the immediate problem of getting people out.

"They are not giving much information."

Makeup artist Ana Ospina also shared her picture online, saying she had searched hospitals and was unable to find her.

Friend Asia Phillips, 13, was outside the building looking for her, along with another classmate Georgina Smith, 12 and her sister, Kristina, 7.

"Their phones are dead," she said.

Ahmed Chellah told news.com.au his brother-in-law and his wife were inside with their three children when the fire broke out.

"The last time I spoke with them was at 1.45, she seemed calm," he said about his relative.

"Her husband was talking with emergency services. She told me they asked her to put towels around the doors. She sounded calm."

However he said he spoke to her again at 2.15am and she said "smoke was coming into the flat".

"That was the last time I heard from her," he said. "Whether the emergency services got to them and have taken them to hospital. I don't know."

Some posted information on the streets and social media to look for friends and family.

Labour MP David Lammy wrote a post to say he was looking for information about artist Khadija Saye, who lived on the 20th floor with her mother.

"Khadija is the mentee and employee of my wife, a dear friend of our family, a beautiful soul and an outstanding emerging artist," he wrote.

"Please share this photo and get in touch with any information about Khadija."

Emma Evans shared a post looking for Mariem Elgwahry, a 19th floor resident who was reportedly last seen at around 2.30am with her mother Eslah, 64. Khadija Saye, 24, and her mother Mary, who lived on the 20th floor, are also missing.

Others pleaded for information on the el-Wahabi family of five: Fouzia and Aziz, their teenage daughter Nurhuda, and sons Yasin and Mehdi.

Mr el-Wahabi's sister Hana told the Mirror: "They live on the 21st floor. I rang him and the fire had not reached the top of the block at that point. He said he had been told to stay inside, stay in one room together and put towels under the door.

"I told him to leave. He said he was going to come. Then I called him and he said there was too much smoke.

"The last time I saw him they were waving out the window."

The newspaper also spoke to Genet Shawo as she searched for five-year-old son Isaac Paulos after they became separated. The mother of two said: "We were on the 18th floor.



The smoke was so thick, we couldn't see. A neighbour took Isaac's hand and I had my other son Lucas; he's three.

"We went down stairs, but when we got outside Isaac wasn't there. I saw the neighbour and said, 'Where's my son?' He said he'd left him."