Claims Donald Trump is considering "terminating" the employment of Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to examine Russia's role in the 2016 US presidential election and the man reportedly investigating the president for possible obstruction of justice, have been denied.

The White House yesterday said the president had no plans to do so.

Christopher Ruddy, a friend of Trump's and chief executive of Newsmax Media, this week claimed the president was considering firing Mueller - and questions were raised by Trump aides over the former FBI director's impartiality.

"While the president has the right to, he has no intention to do so," Sarah Sanders, a White House spokesman said.

Mueller will investigate Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice, it was reported on Tuesday evening. Unnamed officials told the Washington Post the US president was being investigated.

Trump had previously received assurances from James Comey, the former FBI director, that he was not under investigation.

Senior intelligence officials, including Daniel Coats, the director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency, have agreed to be interviewed by the special counsel as early as next week, the report stated.



The move, if confirmed, would mark a significant escalation in the scope of the investigation and increase pressure on the US president.

Mueller, himself a former FBI director, was appointed last month to run the special counsel examining Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election and links between Trump aides and Moscow.

Potential witnesses are reportedly now being sought from both inside and outside the Trump administration.

Comey told Congress last week he believed he was fired by Trump to undermine the agency's Russia investigation.

There was no comment from the White House on the reports that Mr Trump was now himself under investigation.

Senators on Tuesday questioned both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on how the inquiry was being handled.

Sessions vehemently denied any collusion with Russia to tilt last year's election in Trump's favour, branding the suggestion an "appalling and detestable lie". He was being questioned as part of a separate congressional hearing on the subject.

Until now, Mueller had drawn widespread praise from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Trump has not yet passed comment on Mr Mueller.

Leading Republicans waved off the idea of firing Mueller, with House Speaker Paul Ryan saying that his advice was to "let Robert Mueller do his job" and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voicing confidence in the special counsel.

But expressions of discontent with Mueller are bubbling up nonetheless.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich led one line of attack with a tweet that said "Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair". He added that fundraising records show some of the lawyers whom Mueller selected for his team have contributed to Democrats.

"It makes sense to point out any level of bias, to highlight any biases inherent in Mueller and this probe in order to force him to be transparent," Gingrich said.

He said Trump had called him on Monday night and the two discussed Gingrich's concerns about the probe.

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph.