Would you have been able to spot this if it was in your garage?

A Sunshine Coast homeowner spotted an unwelcome guest outside the garage door last week.

When he returned to find it with a mate, the intruder had dissapeared.

They were unable to locate it, and it was eventually found lurking near the man's possessions.

Lockie Gilding, of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, located the 1.8metre carpet python hiding between boxes.

"I just picked him up, bagged him up, and took him to nearby bushland and released him into the bush," Gilding told the Sunshine Coast Daily.

Experts say this species of snake can go for months without food.

"He was pretty and happy and relaxed," says Gilding, "He would have just been happy to have a warm place."