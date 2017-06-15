Harrowing footage filmed from inside the Grenfell tower has revealed the panic of trapped residents as the fire raged.

A woman can be heard shouting desperately to other people from inside her flat as smoke engulfs the corridor of the 27-storey housing block.

She screams "Hello, hello, come here" as she ignores the advice of a friend and family members to keep her door closed, the Daily Mail reports.

× Smoke billows after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, in west London. Photo /AP Smoke billows after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, in west London. Photo /AP

Residents are seen rushing through her door as they try to shelter from the smoke and flames of the inferno.

Advertisement

The short clip then follows her outside to her flat's balcony as she is heard telling someone on her phone: "The police are telling us to get out. The whole building is on fire and we're on the floor above. How are we going to get out?"

In one of the most chilling moments, her friend can be heard screaming to people outside: "We're stuck on the 23rd floor. Hello? There's too many people stuck upstairs."

It is still not clear whether any of people trapped during the clip made it out of the tower block safely.

Twelve people have been confirmed dead and dozens missing in the wake of the devastating blaze in White City, west London.

× Smoke billows from the fire. Photo / AP Smoke billows from the fire. Photo / AP

Twenty people are fighting for their lives in a critical condition with 78 people injured taken to six hospitals across London.

A series of blunders are being blamed for the disaster with residents claiming there were no working fire alarms, no sprinklers and the only staircase leading to safety was blocked.

× Yaz awaiting news of her friend who was caught up in the blaze. Photo / AP Yaz awaiting news of her friend who was caught up in the blaze. Photo / AP

A community leader working to locate victims, who asked not to be named, believes nobody who lived on the top three residential floors survived and the building that was home to 600 people could soon collapse.

He said: "We have a list of missing people - there are so many. It's possible there are more than 50, possibly hundreds".



Those who managed to flee said it was "like hell on earth" inside as they scrambled over dead bodies in scenes akin to 9/11.