Five taken to hospital after shooting at baseball practice in Virginia

'50 shots fired by gunman with rifle'

Gunman named as James Hodgkinson, 66, from Illinois

Hodgkinson reportedly volunteered for Bernie Sanders' campaign

Trump confirms gunman has died

Hodgkinson asked if politicians were Republican or Democrat

Steve Scalise, House majority whip undergoing surgery

Zach Barth, aide to Texas congressman, injured but OK

A prominent Republican politician and his aides have been shot at a Republican party baseball practice in Virginia.

Steve Scalise, the house majority whip, was shot in the hip and an aide, Zach Barth, was also injured.

Five people in total were taken to hospital from the scene, and the gunman - named by AP and the Washington Post as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson - died in hospital.

Shortly before the shooting Hodgkinson - who reportedly volunteered for Bernie Sanders' campaign - asked Ron DeSantis, a Florida congressman, whether the politicians were Republicans or Democrats.

Those at the field were Republican; the Democrats practice separately.

Mr Sanders said he was "sickened by the despicable act".

Both sides were training, on separate fields, for a Republican v Democrat baseball game, scheduled for Thursday.

The game is a long-standing political tradition, to raise money for charity. Both sides had been training for weeks.

At least five people were hit when more than 50 shots were fired by Hodgkinson.

Hodgkinson, believed to be using a rifle, opened fire behind the third base of the baseball field, on East Monroe Street in Del Ray, Alexandria.

He then moved forwards and was met by return fire from Capitol police, assigned to protect Mr Scalise, as a senior politician.

Many of those on the field have said that if Mr Scalise was not there, and as a result the politicians were not protected, there could have been far more people injured.

An aide to Roger Williams, congressman for Austin, Texas, was shot, the congressman's office confirmed.

Two Capitol Hill police officers are also thought to be among those hurt.

Their condition is said to be stable.

President Donald Trump issued a statement saying that he and Mike Pence, the vice president, were "deeply saddened" and "monitoring developments".

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

He then gave an address from the White House, praising the police and confirming the death of Hodgkinson.

"Everyone on that field is a public servant," said Mr Trump.

"Our brave police, congressional aides who work so tirelessly, and congressional members representing the people.

"We may have our differences, but everyone who serves is here because we love our country.

"We can all agree we are strongest when we are unified and we work together for the common good.

"Please take a moment today to remember those who serve for the common good."

Earlier he tweeted his support, confirming that Mr Scalise was in a stable condition.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017





Gabrielle Giffords, the Arizona congresswoman who was shot in the head while campaigning in Tuscon on January 8, 2011, tweeted her condolences.

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017





Local police tweeted at 7.30am local time (12.30GMT) that they were investigating a multiple shooting and a suspect was believed to be in custody.

