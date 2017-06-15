U.S. stocks bounced back to record highs Tuesday as investors put an end to a two-day drop for technology companies. Energy and consumer-focused companies also made outsize gains.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 10.96 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,440.35.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 92.80 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,328.47.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 44.90 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,220.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks finished up 6.77 points, or 0.5 percent, at 1,425.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.58 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 56.50 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 12.45 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.28 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 201.52 points, or 9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,565.87 points, or 7.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 837.25 points, or 15.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 68.85 points, or 5.1 percent.