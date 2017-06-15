SANDY, Utah (AP) " The Latest on reports detailing alleged stalking days before a Utah shooting that killed a woman her son (all times local):

10:00 a.m.

A recording of a 911 call obtained by The Associated Press shows a Utah woman told police three days before she and her son were killed that she was worried for her safety and her children's safety because she reported her ex-boyfriend was relentlessly stalking her.

The audio recording released by police Tuesday reveals Memorez Rackley called police three days before the shooting and said Jeremy Patterson had told her he had guns.

Rackley tells a dispatcher in the recording she was terrified Patterson would hunt her and her children down if police got in touch with him about the harassment.

Police reports say she later changed her mind and asked officers to contact him because she said Patterson he followed a friend of hers to try to find her.

She told an officer she would apply for a protective order to keep Patterson away from her.

Court records do not show an protective order was in place before the June 6 shooting that killed Rackley and her 6-year-old son and left her other son critically wounded.

9:15 a.m.

Police documents obtained by The Associated Press say a Utah woman fatally shot this month along with one of her sons had reported being relentlessly stalked by the man.

The documents released Tuesday also disclose that Memorez Rackley and Jeremy Patterson had previously been in a romantic relationship.

Rackley told police June 3 that Patterson followed her while she was driving her car in Salt Lake City's suburb of Sandy and confronted her about their breakup while she was in a nail salon.

Rackley died June 6 after getting her children from school.

She was in an SUV with a woman who had picked her up when Patterson rammed it, got out of his pickup truck and opened fire.

The woman's daughter and Rackley's other son were wounded.

This story corrects that Patterson, not Rackley, rammed the SUV.