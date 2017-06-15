BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) " Romania's general prosecutors' office says former President Ion Iliescu, ex-prime minister Petre Roman and others will stand trial over the deaths of four people when coal miners violently broke up an anti-government protest in 1990.

A statement Tuesday said they are charged with crimes against humanity in the deaths and injuries during the June 1990 anti-government protests. Some 1,390 people were injured when tens of thousands of club-wielding miners descended on Bucharest and crushed the demonstrations.

The statement said the group "agreed to stage a violent attack against demonstrators" peacefully protesting for democracy. It said government forces illegally used "weapons of war" to shoot demonstrators.

Roman has dismissed the inquiry. Iliescu has denied the accusations. No date for the trial has been set.