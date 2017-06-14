MOSCOW (AP) " The Latest on Monday's protests in Moscow (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

A prominent Russian opposition figure has been sentenced to 15 days in jail in connection with an unsanctioned protest demonstration in Moscow.

Ilya Yashin, a leader of the People's Freedom Party also known as Parnas, was among a reported 860 people arrested on Monday. He was sentenced Tuesday for disobeying police orders.

Yashin told the court that he was not participating in the protest, "just observing what was going on," the Interfax news agency reported.

Yashin's party has an uneasy relationship with Alexei Navalny, the anti-corruption activist who called the Monday protests that also took place in St. Petersburg and scores of other cities. The Russian opposition's strength is undermined by factional disagreements.

Navalny was sentenced early Tuesday to 30 days in jail.

2:15 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman is taking issue with White House criticism of the arrests of hundreds of opposition protesters.

Anti-corruption demonstrations took place Monday in scores of cities throughout Russia. More than 850 people were reported arrested in Moscow and about 500 in St. Petersburg, where the rallies were unsanctioned.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday said the United States "strongly condemns the detention of hundreds of peaceful protesters" which he described as an "affront to core democratic values."

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that "We do not agree with such a statement of the question."

Peskov added: "For those who engaged in provocative actions in violation of the law, the actions of the authorities were taken in full compliance with our legislation."