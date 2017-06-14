WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump says actions taken by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server were "totally illegal."

The president tweeted early Tuesday, "A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes...gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!"

Fired FBI director James Comey testified last week that Lynch, as President Barack Obama's attorney general, directed him on how to describe the FBI probe into Clinton's email practices.

Comey said Lynch told him "not to call it an investigation but to call it a matter, which confused me and concerned me."

Comey said the directive, which came amid an open investigation, "gave me a queasy feeling."