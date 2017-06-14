Where was the fire?

It took place in the 27-storey Grenfell Tower. It was built in 1974 and contains 120 homes.

What happened?

The fire broke out shortly before 1 am, with London Fire Brigade saying it was called at 12.54 am.

According to several witnesses, the blaze started on one side of the tower block, before sweeping around the building and engulfing it in flames from the second to the top floor.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

What did witnesses see?

Witnesses have spoken of hearing screams and seeing some people escaping using bedsheets as improvised rope ladders.

London Fire Brigade told people to put wet face clothes over their mouths to avoid inhaling smoke as they made their escape.

The building has been gutted and the families left with the bedclothes they were wearing then they were evacuated.

Who is on the scene?

Fire crews have been sent from North Kensington, Kensington, Hammersmith and Paddington and surrounding stations.

In all 40 fire engines and around 200 firefighters have been deployed along with police. The London ambulance service has sent its Hazardous Area Response Team.

How many people have been injured?

The picture is still unclear. Initially, there were reports that two people were being treated for smoke inhalation.

Police have since said a number of people are being treated for a range of injuries. It is still unclear whether everybody has been evacuated and there are fears that some people could be trapped.

Have there been other tower block fires in London?

In July 2009, six people were killed at more than 20 injured when in a blaze at Lakanal House, a tower block in Camberwell, south east London.

In May 1968 four people were killed and 17 injured when Ronan Point, a tower block in Newham, east London, partially collapsed after a gas explosion, which blew out several load-bearing walls.

This story was orginially published by the Daily Telegraph UK.