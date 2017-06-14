A woman claiming to be a resident trapped inside London's Grenfell Tower fire has posted a series of terrifying tweets describing the horror within the burning inferno.

Twitter user @rszy is just one among many social media users describing the shocking scenes, which have been described by one witness as "haunting screams".

The woman, who is yet to be identified, began tweeting as the fire grew out of control. When Celeste Thomas posted an image of the out-of-control fire, @rsrzy posted about her own scary circumstances.

I'm stuck in this block!!! Can't leave my house because I'll die from the smoke https://t.co/CGSy2dgKCb — - (@rsrzy_) June 14, 2017













Hundreds of frantic firefighters are battling the blaze that is tearing through the 27-storey tower.

Shocked onlookers filmed the blaze, with some witnesses reporting "screaming from inside".

As time ticked on and the flames began to spread, @rsrzy's tweets became more erattic as the seriousness of the situation began to unfold and other social media users attempted to tweet her help.

She said she "wouldn't make it" if she jumped out of the building like others around her, because "people are dying from that".

guys I don't know what to do. I'm stuck in the block — - (@rsrzy_) June 14, 2017









panicking because people are jumping out the window and I can't leave my house at all — - (@rsrzy_) June 14, 2017









the whole landing is covered in smoke. I won't make it — - (@rsrzy_) June 14, 2017









it's spreading to the whole block and I don't know how to leave.. the smoke's in my house now xxx — - (@rsrzy_) June 14, 2017









the fire brigade's trying to put it out, not with much luck — - (@rsrzy_) June 14, 2017

























have done! thank you — - (@rsrzy_) June 14, 2017











