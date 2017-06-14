A woman claiming to be a resident trapped inside London's Grenfell Tower fire has posted a series of terrifying tweets describing the horror within the burning inferno.
Twitter user @rszy is just one among many social media users describing the shocking scenes, which have been described by one witness as "haunting screams".
The woman, who is yet to be identified, began tweeting as the fire grew out of control. When Celeste Thomas posted an image of the out-of-control fire, @rsrzy posted about her own scary circumstances.
Hundreds of frantic firefighters are battling the blaze that is tearing through the 27-storey tower.
Shocked onlookers filmed the blaze, with some witnesses reporting "screaming from inside".
As time ticked on and the flames began to spread, @rsrzy's tweets became more erattic as the seriousness of the situation began to unfold and other social media users attempted to tweet her help.
She said she "wouldn't make it" if she jumped out of the building like others around her, because "people are dying from that".