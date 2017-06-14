A chilling warning was recently issued about a potential "catastrophic" fire at the London apartment block that is today engulfed in flames.

Hundreds of frantic firefighters are battling a blaze that is tearing through Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey residential block in the north Kensington area. "Haunting screams" can reportedly be heard from the high-rise. It is not yet know if there are any casualties.

The inferno is burning from the second to the top floor of the 1974 building, according to The London Fire Brigade.





The block is managed by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) on behalf of the Council and contains 120 units. News.com.au has contacted KCTMO for comment.

The Grenfell Action Group, which was formed by residents of the tower in 2010, predicted on several occasions, the tower was a tragedy waiting to happen. It warned that only a catastrophic fire in the tower would "bring an end to the dangerous living conditions" of tenants and leaseholders.

"Unfortunately, the Grenfell Action Group have reached the conclusion that only an incident that results in serious loss of life of KCTMO residents will allow the external scrutiny to occur that will shine a light on the practices that characterise the malign governance of this non-functioning organisation," the group's blog read in November last year.

"The Grenfell Action Group predict that it won't be long before the words of this blog come back to haunt the KCTMO management and we will do everything in our power to ensure that those in authority know how long and how appallingly our landlord has ignored their responsibility to ensure the heath and safety of their tenants and leaseholders.

"They can't say that they haven't been warned!"

Other concerns raised by members included poor fire safety and evacuation plans.

"There are not and never have been any instructions posted in the Grenfell Tower notice board or on individual floor as to how residents should act in event of a fire," one comment read.

The Grenfell Action Group could not be reached for comment.

In January 2013, the group described the road leading into the Grenfell Tower as "a single narrow and congested corridor".

"As it approaches Grenfell Tower the road takes a sharp left turn into the final approach to the tower," the blog read.

"From this corner onwards emergency access restrictions apply and are supposed to be strictly enforced and carefully monitored.

"There should be no parking at any time in this area except for emergency vehicles only. Indeed, there is barely adequate room to manoeuvre for fire engines responding to emergency calls, and any obstruction of this emergency access zone could have lethal consequences in the event of a serious fire or similar emergency in Grenfell Tower or the adjacent blocks."

In 2015, another apartment block managed by KCTMO became engulfed in flames.

More than 50 residents were rescued after 60 firefighters attended the scene. There were no deaths but 16 people were treated in hospital. At least 12 of the apartments were completely destroyed.

The 14-storey building was described as "100 per cent alight" by the fire service.

The fire on Appleford Rd #NorthKensington is now under control. 35 people were rescued by firefighters. pic.twitter.com/8tEiW9el3H — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 31, 2015





