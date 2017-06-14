CAIRO (AP) " An Egyptian watchdog says authorities have increased their blocking of critical websites, and are now shifting toward preventing internet users from obtaining software that would allow them to bypass such restrictions.

A statement late Monday by The Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression says Egypt has blocked five additional sites, bringing the total number to of blocked sites to 62 since a censorship campaign began in late May.

Back then, Egypt's official news agency reported that the government ordered internet service providers to block access to 21 news websites, alleging they supported terrorism or reported "false news."

However, prominent investigative news platform Mada Masr and other publications such as Daily News Egypt were also blocked.

Advertisement

The developments come as Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expands his crackdown on dissent.