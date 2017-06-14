Desperate residents are building ropes from sheets in an attempt to escape a huge inferno that has engulfed a West London tower block.

The "horrendous" blaze has engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, White City, in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time.

The fire has spread from the second floor to the roof of the tower block, with 200 firefighters struggling to bring it under control, according to Daily Mail.



Crews continue to work hard at tower block fire in #NorthKensington Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building pic.twitter.com/lAwhZl6Jf3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017





Desperate residents trapped high in the enormous tower were heard "screaming" for help as they built ropes from sheets in an attempt to reach the ground.

Advertisement

The residential block has hundreds of residents - two of whom are being treated for illness from smoke inhalation.

Terrified residents in their pyjamas have been evacuated as police are pushing people away from the area for fear the block will collapse as debris has started to fall from the tower.

×

Firemen are inside the building, trying to get people out. Residents have been asked to shine torches and phones out of their windows so the fire brigade knew there was someone who needed rescuing.

By 3am local time, at least one torch was still shining from the block, which was ablaze on two sides as hundreds of concerned neighbours gathered near the building to watch and try to contact those inside.

Police and the London Fire Brigade have rushed to the scene as horrifying pictures emerged on social media showing massive flames licking up the side of the block.

building in fire London uk pic.twitter.com/wbXOjQAktJ — G O R A N K (@gorankrav) June 14, 2017





One witness told BBC Radio: "There are parents and kids in pajamas waiting outside."

One neighbour, Derry Glover, said he first heard sirens at around 12.45am. He added that he believed someone had jumped from the building.

A group of people trying to help out police were forced back because they were walking towards the burning building.

Residents still in the building had been told by firefighters to line the bottom of their doors to stop smoke getting in. Meanwhile, they were conducting a roll call of flats to work out who might still be trapped inside.

George Clarke, the presenter of Amazing Spaces, told Radio 5 Live: "I was in bed and heard 'beep, beep, beep' and thought, 'I'll get up and run downstairs as quickly as I could'.

"I thought it might be a car alarm outside and saw the glow through the windows. I'm getting covered in ash, that's how bad it is. I'm 100 metres away and I'm absolutely covered in ash. It's so heartbreaking, I've seen someone flashing their torches at the top level and they obviously can't get out.

"The guys are doing an incredible job to try and get people out that building, but it's truly awful."

Shocked bystanders filmed the blaze from the ground, and shouted at trapped people waving from their windows to "cover their mouths".

"Cover your mouth with a wet towel," they said. "Don't panic. It started on the fourth floor or something. There are people in their windows, putting their heads out."

× Photo / Natalie_Oxford Twitter Photo / Natalie_Oxford Twitter

An eye witness said: "There are about 15 fire engines but are struggling to get in and out because there is just one narrow road in and one narrow road out."

Another added: "Sirens flying up and down the road and police helicopter hovering for nearly 2 hours has been the noise tonight. Terrible."

Tim Donwie wrote: "Raging fire near Latimer Road. Whole block of 24 floors up in flames. People still trapped inside. Horrendous."

One resident wrote on Twitter: "I'm stuck in this block!!! Can't leave my house because I'll die from the smoke."

I'm stuck in this block!!! Can't leave my house because I'll die from the smoke https://t.co/CGSy2dgKCb — - (@rsrzy_) June 14, 2017





Celeste Thomas added: "Police have moved everyone back out of direct sight but can hear cracking and debris falling.

"Police have been asking everyone to go inside. Fire spread and not yet showing signs of coming under control."

A third added: "24 storeys burning in West London area. All floors and columns burning."

Met Police have said: "Police were called at 1.16am on Wednesday, 14 June to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate, W11.

"Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service are currently at the scene. An evacuation process is underway.

"At this stage we are aware of two people being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. We await an update as to whether there are any further injuries.

× Photo / Natalie_Oxford Twitter Photo / Natalie_Oxford Twitter

"The Local Authority has been informed. Cordons are in place and it is advised that the estate and surrounding area is avoided."