A MOTHER in the US is facing charges after police alleged her eight-month-old son overdosed after swallowing meth that was left lying around the home.

Kentucky mum Summer Stark, 28, was arrested after the child was admitted to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville on Friday after she ingested the drug at a residence in Carrollton, the New York Post reports.

The eight-month-old boy and another child, a 10-year-old girl, were removed from the home by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, police said.

"There's been stories throughout my travels in the state of children finding illicit substances and things of that nature, but not one 8 months of age that had to be hospitalised," Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Lawson told WLKY.

"It's in the home and it's readily accessible for a child less than a year old to get access to. It's pretty horrifying."

Stark, who is charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, remains held at the Carroll County Detention Center, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

One of Stark's neighbours said hearing the accusations was heart-breaking.

"I mean, how could anyone have that around little kids?" Rita Welch told WLKY. "This is a small town, so you hear about it everywhere. But for a little child? You hear [about] adults and teenagers, but a baby? Oh no. I just can't believe it. It's sad."