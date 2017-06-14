NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) " The Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in northeast Arkansas (all times local):

6:05 a.m.

Authorities say they've arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer in northeast Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say Lt. Patrick Weatherford died at a hospital Monday night after he was shot during a traffic stop in Newport, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Advertisement

Newport police told Jonesboro television station KAIT that a person is in custody, and more information will be released later Tuesday morning. Police say Weatherford was assisting another officer with a traffic stop when he was shot.

Weatherford was a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department and was named the Jackson County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2016.

___

5:45 a.m.

A police officer has been shot and killed in a small northeastern Arkansas town and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. Monday in Newport, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. According to an Arkansas State Police statement, 41-year-old Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford died shortly afterward at a hospital. State Police say Weatherford was a 15-year department veteran.

Arkansas State Police have taken the lead in the investigation. No other information is immediately available.