BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) " Hungary's parliament has approved a law regulating civic groups which receive foreign funding.

The bill passed Tuesday by the governing parties led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban compels groups getting more than around $26,200 a year from abroad to register the fact with the courts and announce in most of their online and printed publications that they are foreign-funded.

Non-governmental organizations will also have to list any foreign sponsors giving them more than some $1,800 a year.

Amendments to the bill took into account some of the recommendations made by the Venice Commission, a European group of legal experts, but most of the disputed regulations remained in place.

Critics see the bill as part of Orban's efforts to stifle dissent and increase control over public discourse.