A young man was shot dead while playing video games after a botched gang hit.

Muhammed Yucel, 22, was killed in the driveway of his friends Melbourne home, in the suburb of Keysborough, on May 2.

Police believe the hitmen were hired to kill an ex-Mongols MC bikie, who lived in a similar-looking house on the same street, the Herald Sun reported.

Members of the Comanchero motorcycle club are suspected by police of organising the hit.

It is believed the gunmen drove up to the wrong house and shot at a garage where Yucel was playing video games with his friends.

Yucel died and two of his friends were injured.

The man's father Bekir Yucel told the Herald Sun he was "still in shock".

"We're devastated. It was wrong place, wrong time," he said.

"Mo [Muhammed] was loved by the community, his friends, his family, he was a wonderful son, a wonderful friend."

Yucel also took to social media to express gratitude for support the family had received.

"Thank you for your support during our time of loss. Your kind words are of great comfort to us as we try to come to terms with our sons death," he wrote on Facebook.

The shooting was planned as a payback after an altercation the previous fortnight, the Herald Sun reported.

The bikie the men were meant to kill was known to show off at his local gym and police were aware of him.

Initially detectives thought Yucel's death was the result of a fight over a girl, but then the organised crime links were discovered.

Detectives from Echo Taskforce raided a house on Church Rd on May 9, Victoria Police confirmed.

Following the raids, a 26-year-old bikie was charged with a possession of a handgun, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of steroids.