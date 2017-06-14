WASHINGTON (AP) " High-profile supporters of President Donald Trump are turning on special counsel Robert Mueller, the man charged with investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election and possible collusion with Trump's campaign.

Trump friend Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, has gone so far as to suggest the president was already thinking about "terminating" Mueller.

Ruddy said in an interview Monday with Judy Woodruff of PBS, "I think he's weighing that option."

Under current Justice Department regulations, firing Mueller would have to be done by deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, not the president" though those regulations could theoretically be set aside.

Rosenstein may be asked to address the issue when he speaks at a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday morning.