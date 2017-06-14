BERLIN (AP) " Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting early Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said.

Munich police said in a tweet that the policewoman's injuries were serious. The suspect was also injured and is in custody.

The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said.

He had no further details, but Munich's Merkur newspaper reported that witnesses said the suspect took a police officer's pistol and shot her, and also injured others at the scene.

Riehlein said the area has been secured and that there was no danger to the wider public.