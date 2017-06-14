TOKYO (AP) " The U.S. Navy has identified an American sailor who went missing from a warship last week in Japan's southern waters.

The Navy said on Tuesday that Peter Mims of Florida is believed to have fallen into the sea from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh during routine operations Thursday about 290 kilometers (180 miles) east of Okinawa.

The search was suspended Sunday after more than 50 hours of searching by the U.S. and Japanese navies and Japan's coast guard failed to find him.

The Navy said in a statement that an investigation was underway.

Mims enlisted in 2014 and reported to the Shiloh in August that year.