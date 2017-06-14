SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " A South Korean professor was injured Tuesday after opening a concealed explosive device brought to his university office in Seoul, police said.

The device was made with explosive powder, batteries and nails that were packed inside a vacuum bottle, and it exploded after the professor opened the bottle inside his office, according to an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Agency.

The victim is a professor in the mechanical engineering department at Yonsei University.

The professor found the bottle inside a box that was inside a shopping bag hung on his office door, but police have yet to find the sender. The professor had burns in his hands, chest and necks, but his injuries weren't considered life threatening, the police official said.

Advertisement

"It was a crudely made device that created an explosion that wasn't big," said the official, who didn't want to be named, citing office rules. "We are investigating whether this was an attack on a random target or something based on personal resentment."