SAO PAULO (AP) " Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday that recent accusations against him are made up and designed to frame him. The country's top prosecutor is investigating the unpopular leader being on charges of corruption, obstruction of justice and belonging to a criminal organization.

In a 4-minute video published on his social media, Temer denied any wrongdoing and insisted he will remain in office so he can deliver austerity measures and reforms.

"Precisely at the moment we are left with the most serious economic crisis in our history, at a time there were clear signs that the reforms would be approved by Congress, they attributed to my government a bunch of accusations that are made up" and aimed at framing him, the president said. Temer did not specifically name Brazil's top prosecutor Rodrigo Janot.

If Janot decides to formally accuse the president on any of the three counts, Temer will have to survive a vote in Congress to prevent being suspended from office and tried by Brazil's Supreme Court.

Temer also said Brazil's top electoral court decision not to remove him from office last week proved that the country's democracy is working. The unpopular leader said his office did not interfere in the 4-3 vote on Friday that kept him in the presidency. Two of the four votes in Temer's favor were made by judges he appointed.

While Temer published the video, the executive commission of a key political party in his governing coalition was considering whether to stay with him. The right-leaning Brazilian Social Democracy Party was still deciding whether to keep its five members in Temer's Cabinet. Later Monday, Sen. Jose Serra said the party had decided not to leave.

Party leaders have said they are under pressure to leave because of Temer's plunging popularity, now in the single digits. But at the same time they don't want to lose the support of the president's centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement Party in the 2018 elections.