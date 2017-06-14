An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced a man to death for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad during an argument on Facebook, the first time the death penalty has been handed out over comments on social media.

Taimoor Raza, 30, was found guilty of blasphemy after he insulted the Prophet and "disseminated offensive pictures", according to anti-terrorism court officials in Multan, Punjab province.

He was also convicted of "making comments against Sunni Muslim religious leaders" and insulting the Prophet's wife, they said.

The case marks the latest example of sweeping curbs on social media in Pakistan, where unfounded allegations of blasphemy have led to vigilante justice. The exact content of the Facebook messages remains unclear - court officials in Multan refused a request to clarify the comments, saying they were too offensive to repeat.

Raza must now appeal against his case in Pakistan's High Court, and failing that the Supreme Court, or face becoming the first person in Pakistan to be executed for blasphemy on social media.

Shafiq Qureshi, a local prosecutor, said Raza was arrested at a bus stop after police caught him playing "offensive material" on his mobile phone. He said the phone was confiscated, which led to police discovering the social media posts and bringing blasphemy charges against him.