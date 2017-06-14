MEXICO CITY (AP) " Tropical Storm Calvin formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean off southern Mexico and was heading toward likely landfall along a stretch of the Oaxaca state coast that is home to beach communities popular with tourists.

An afternoon bulletin from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Calvin was centered about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east-southeast of Puerto Angel and was moving to the west-northwest at 2 mph (4kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Mexico's Pacific coast between Punta Maldonado and Boca de Pijijiapan. That includes the beach city of Puerto Escondido and the Huatulco region.

Tropical Storm Beatriz soaked the same area with torrential rains in early June.

Forecasters said Calvin is expected to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain across Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas states with higher isolated accumulations possible, threatening landslides and flash floods.

Calvin is the third tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season, which began May 15.