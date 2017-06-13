At a Cabinet meeting - the first US President Donald Trump had held with everyone on board - White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus spoke up to thank Trump "for the opportunity and blessing that you've given us to serve your agenda and the American people".

Priebus said he was offering words on behalf of everyone in the room.

But one by one, pretty much everyone else took the opportunity to lavish their leader with praise, too, as the media looked on.

"It's an honour to be able to serve you," said Attorney-General Jeff Sessions.

Advertisement

"I am privileged to be here," said Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta. "Deeply honoured."

"What an incredible honour it is to lead the Department of Health and Human Services at this pivotal time under your leadership," Secretary Tom Price added. "I can't thank you enough for the privileges you've given me and the leadership that you've shown."

Other Cabinet members offered more specific adulation. Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, thanked the President for his "direction in pulling that budget together".

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao thanked Trump for visiting her department last week, relaying that "hundreds and hundreds of people were just so thrilled".

And Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said: "A lot of us just got back from Mississippi. They love you there."

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis merely offered praise for the "men and women of the Department of Defence".

The over-the-top praise came as the biggest items on Trump's legislative agenda have made little progress, his Administration continues to be dogged by investigations into his campaign's ties to Russia, and his disapproval rating in the latest Gallup tracking poll rose to 59 per cent.

The effort to buck up the boss had some on social media comparing Trump to King Lear.

In the Shakespeare play, the king, having decided to step down from the throne, asks his three daughters to tell him how much they love him.

More biting still was a parody video sent out on Twitter by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. "GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!!" Schumer wrote.

The video depicted him sitting at a conference table with three staffers. "Lucy, how'd we do on the Sunday show?" Schumer asked one of them, his immigration counsel, referring to his appearance on CBS. "Your tone was perfect," the aide said. "You were right on message."

"Michelle, how'd my hair look coming out of the gym this morning?" Schumer asked next, posing the question of his director of scheduling. "You have great hair," she said.

"Nobody has better hair than you."

A Schumer budget adviser then chimed in, parroting Priebus: "I just want to say thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda".

Trump used the meeting to try to make a case that his Administration is racking up accomplishments at a record clip.

"Never has there been a president, with few exceptions - case of FDR, he had a major depression to handle - who has passed more legislation and who has done more things than what we've done," said Trump.

"I think we've been about as active as you can possibly be at a just about record-setting pace."

While he has issued Executive Orders - more than any recent president at this point - Congress has yet to pass any marquee agenda items. Those include a healthcare revamp, a tax-code overhaul and an infrastructure package.

Most bills that Trump has signed have been modest, including several rolling back regulations.