US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis declared North Korea the "most urgent and dangerous threat to peace and security," before the House Armed Services Committee, moving Kim Jong Un's regime past Russia as the No. 1 threat the United States faces.

The statement was included in the Defence Secretary's prepared opening statement, five months after Mattis identified Russia as first among threats. The change comes as Pyongyang moves forward with what the United States calls an unprecedented number of tests on nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, and as the Trump Administration's connections to Russia are scrutinised.

"North Korea's continued pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them has increased in pace and scope," Mattis said. "The regime's nuclear weapons programme is a clear and present danger to all."

But Mattis still identified Russia as a threat, along with China, Iran and terrorist organisations.

Former Chicago Bulls basketball star Dennis Rodman flew into North Korea , at a time when US President Donald Trump is said to be trying to set up a secret channel to North Korea. Rodman's trip has sparked speculation that he may be travelling to free some or all of the four American citizens held by North Korea, but Rodman denied that to reporters in Beijing.. He said he believes Trump is happy with his visit "to accomplish something we both need".

Trump, who had the basketballer on his Celebrity Apprentice show twice, has recently called Kim a "smart cookie" and has said he would be "honoured" to meet him. Multiple people involved in unofficial talks with North Korea say that the Trump Administration has been making overtures towards the Kim regime, including trying to set up a secret back channel to the North Korean leader using "an associate of Trump's" rather than North Korea experts and former officials who talk to Pyongyang's representatives.

"But one thing we know is that Trump is transactional," said one person who works on North Korea. "He's not a member of the Foreign Service - his focus is on getting things done."

- additional reporting AAP