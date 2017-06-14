Megyn Kelly defended her decision to feature InfoWars host Alex Jones on her NBC newsmagazine despite taking heat from families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, saying it's her job to "shine a light" on newsmakers.

Critics argue that NBC's platform legitimises the views of a man who, among other conspiracy theories, has suggested that the killing of 26 people at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 was a hoax. The network released a brief portion of the interview, which is scheduled to air next week.

Kelly, who interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Twitter that President Donald Trump has praised Jones and been on his show. Since many people don't know Jones and his views, Kelly noted the importance of explaining them.

Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter Ana Grace was killed at Sandy Hook, said she fears that giving Jones exposure would encourage Jones' followers who have harassed her and others. "You can't just put him in a box and say he's just a character. He's really hurting people."

A writer at conservative website Red State, Andrea Kutz, said: "I'm a news and politics-engaged individual but I don't care to watch interviews with liars of either Putin's or Jones's ilk. These interviews aren't interesting even in the abstract."

In the interview clip released by NBC, Kelly said to Jones, "When you say people faked their childrens' deaths, people get very angry." When he tried to change the subject, Kelly said, "that's a dodge."

Among Kelly's social media critics was Shannon Watts, the founder of an anti-gun violence group, who suggested that Kelly "turn your light off and let him back under the refrigerator".

- AP