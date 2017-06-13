This is the bizarre moment a boyfriend appears to use a lead to walk his muzzle-wearing girlfriend around a grocery store while appalled shoppers look on.

Wearing a white summer dress and high heels, the pair who are believed to be from America caught the attention of others in the shop this week, the Daily Mail reports.

A customer felt compelled the film the strange incident when she thought it might be a prank.

Unsure of whether it was hilarious or humiliating, the woman briefly followed the duo and recorded it on her camera.

She is heard saying: "That's got to be a prank, you know you're going to get videoed in this store."

She also laughs and calls the incident "hilarious," but later says: "That is so humiliating."

Other shoppers appear to try to continue browsing as the man, wearing a red vest, jeans a cap, wanders around.

But it is unclear what they were after inside the store, as neither had a trolley or a basket.

The video has been shared on YouTube and has been viewed thousands of times.

It has divided opinion with people unable to decide whether it's demoralising or a bit of fun.

One woman said: 'How sad. Sad for the girl and her lack of self worth.

"Sad that a female is filming that and laughing. Sad that guy doesn't value himself nor others."

While another said: "This is a trend that is so out of control, our children have no role models because this generation is lost!"

Others argued it could be a fetish or the pair were simply after attention.