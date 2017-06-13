The internet has met the father of US first lady Melania Trump and, well, they've noticed something.

Tech writer for Gizmodo Matt Novak posted a photo of Melania's parents on Twitter this week and social media users were at pains to compare her dad, Viktor Knavs, to a certain someone.

Strolling off the president's private plane, his stature, haircut, facial features and long red necktie were undeniably reminiscent of the Donald himself.

× Viktor and Amalija Knavs, parents of US first lady Melania Trump. Photo / Getty Images Viktor and Amalija Knavs, parents of US first lady Melania Trump. Photo / Getty Images

As people scrambled to post pictures of the two men side by side, the term "daddy issues" was more than a little overused.

One Twitter user even pointed out that Mr Trump and his father-in-law are close in age. Mr Knavs is 73 while Mr Trump turns 71 this week.

Scientists have long known that species including birds, mammals and fish pick mates that look similar to their parents. This is known as positive sexual imprinting and it's been shown to play a role in how humans choose a partner.

Scientific studies have shown that, on average, women tend to pick partners whose faces look a bit like their father's.

So while it may make for some amusing Twitter jokes, Melania Trump is certainly not alone in this slightly creepy coincidence.