By Catherine Lucey and Jill Colvin

Great president or greatest? That appeared to be the question at President Donald Trump's first meeting of his full Cabinet today, as top aides took turns piling praise on the boss.

After Trump extolled the achievements of his young Administration, asserting that he had accomplished more than any president in his first six months -with "few exceptions," like President Franklin Delano Roosevelt - his Cabinet added on more accolades.

Vice-President Mike Pence declared his job was "the greatest privilege of my life".

Advertisement

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Trump law enforcement officers "are so thrilled that we have a new idea that we're going to support them".

Energy Secretary Rick Perry gave his "hats off" to Trump for taking a stand against the Paris climate accord.

And Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross offered thanks "for the opportunity to help fix the trade deficit".

Perhaps the strongest words came from chief of staff Reince Priebus: "On behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr President, we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you've given us to serve your agenda".

The meeting came as the White House struggles to advance its agenda amid the investigations into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

So far no major legislation has made its way through Congress.

The White House has been dogged by reports of infighting and disarray.

And the President has repeatedly sought out conflict on social media, distracting from the issues his advisers are trying to promote.

Hey, guys: Kim Jong Un just called. Said you might want to tone it down a bit. https://t.co/dH63ANWnFX — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 12, 2017









in covering WH over 4 decades, I've never seen a POTUS elicit flattery from aides like Trump today. my @CNBC column: https://t.co/1NC7j0DOgW — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 12, 2017









Saddam used to do that. https://t.co/zn4En0NzkL — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) June 12, 2017









Nothing says everything is going GREAT like making all your direct reports swear before cameras what a good a job you are doing. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 12, 2017









This interminable cabinet spray, where everybody pays tribute to Trump, is one of the most exquisitely awkward public events I've ever seen. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 12, 2017









"Never has there been a president....with few exceptions...whose passed more legislation, whose done more things that I have --" Trump — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 12, 2017









- AP