UNITED NATIONS (AP) " The United Nations says a fourth peacekeeper from the West African nation of Guinea was killed in an attack by jihadists last week on a U.N. camp in northern Mali.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday the peacekeeper was missing after last Thursday's attack on the camp east of the city of Kidal and his body was found on Saturday. SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terror groups, said al-Qaida's affiliate in Mali claimed responsibility.

Haq said eight peacekeepers injured in the attack have been treated in the U.N. hospital in Kidal and are in stable condition.

He said the United Nations extends condolences to the victims' families and to the government and people of Guinea.

The U.N. mission in Mali is the deadliest active peacekeeping mission in the world.