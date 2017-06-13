GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) " Gaza's Hamas rulers have detained a young man who criticized the Islamic militant group's call for protests at the border that have set off deadly clashes with Israeli troops.

Mohammed al-Taluli's family said Monday the 25-year-old was detained by Hamas after posting a video on YouTube in which he accused the group of "pushing the youths to death" to stay in power.

For weeks, Palestinians have rallied at the Gaza fence against living conditions in the impoverished coastal territory, which has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas took over in 2007. Youths have thrown rocks at Israeli soldiers, and two Palestinians have been killed in the clashes.

Al-Taluli and his friends have been detained by Hamas several times since organizing protests in January against power cuts.